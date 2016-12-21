BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond reports Q3 earnings per share $0.85

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc -
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share
* Models its fiscal 2016 net earnings per diluted share to be at low end of $4.50 to just over $5.00 range
* Says One Kings Lane Inc personalizationmall.com excluded from comparable sales calculation
* Q3 same store sales fell 1.4 percent
* Models 2016 earnings per share to be at low end of $4.50 to just over $5.00 range that it earned over past several years, during heavy investment phase
* FY earnings per share view $4.73, revenue view $12.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 third quarter
* Q3 earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.01 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.