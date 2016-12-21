BRIEF-Align Technology provides update on pending German patent infringement litigation

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Align Technology Inc
* In Nov 2016, German Federal Court of Justice, Bundesgerichtshof, upheld a decision that one of Co's patents is invalid, and that one is partially invalid
* Says district Court of Dusseldorf found that Ortho Caps infringes four of patents
* Says it, however, is not relying upon either of these two patents to enforce infringement judgments against Ortho Caps
* Says it ultimately requires only one infringed patent to be upheld as valid for litigation to succeed
* Align Technology provides update on pending German patent infringement litigation against Ortho Caps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.