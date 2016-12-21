版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四

BRIEF-Search Minerals provides corporate update and convertible debenture financing

Dec 21 Search Minerals Inc

* Says debenture will be convertible into units at a conversion price of $0.07 per unit

* Says non-brokered unsecured convertible debenture private placement bearing simple interest at a rate of 10 pct per annum

* Provides corporate update and convertible debenture financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

