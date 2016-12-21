BRIEF-Red Hat Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Red Hat Inc
* Red hat inc - q3 total subscription revenue of $543 million, up 19% year-over-year or 18% in constant currency
* Red hat inc sees fy gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 13.5% and fy non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.0%
* At end of q3, company's total deferred revenue balance was $1.7 billion, an increase of 15%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $637.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Red hat reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2017
* Q3 revenue $615 million versus i/b/e/s view $618 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $2.27
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.61
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $1.33
* Sees q4 gaap earnings per share about $0.33
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Sees q4 revenue $614 million to $622 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.