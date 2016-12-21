版本:
BRIEF-Mcclatchy acquires the Herald-Sun from Paxton Media Group

Dec 21 Mcclatchy Co

* Mcclatchy co- terms of deal were not disclosed

* Mcclatchy acquires the (durham, nc) herald-sun from paxton media group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

