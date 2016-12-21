版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Marksmen announces proposed private placement

Dec 21 Marksmen Energy Inc -

* Plans to complete non-brokered private placement of up to 12.5 million units at $0.10 per unit

* Marksmen announces proposed private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

