BRIEF-Trupanion increases and extends credit facility

Dec 21 Trupanion Inc -

* Increase in maximum borrowing amount from $20 million to $30 million and an extension of facility through December 2018

* In addition, Bridge Bank joins existing lender square 1 bank in a newly created syndicate

* Trupanion increases and extends credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

