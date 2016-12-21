版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Saratoga Investment completes public offering of notes due 2023

Dec 21 Saratoga Investment Corp -

* Saratoga Investment Corp completes public offering of $74,450,500 6.75% notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

