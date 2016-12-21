BRIEF-Prima BioMed announces data from IMP321 AIPAC clinical trial in breast cancer

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Prima BioMed Ltd :
* Prima BioMed Ltd - data demonstrated activation and an increased level of blood monocytes, dendritic cells and CD8 T-cells
* Prima BioMed Ltd - IMP321 is safe and well tolerated
* Prima BioMed Ltd - subject to confirmation of dose escalation committee on 30 Dec, Prima will now commence randomised phase of trial in January 2017
* Prima BioMed Ltd - patients will receive paclitaxel treatment plus placebo or paclitaxel in conjunction with imp321
* Prima BioMed announces data from IMP321 AIPAC clinical trial in breast cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.