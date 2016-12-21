版本:
BRIEF-Positive phase III results of Genentech's Investigational Medicine Ocrevus published in New England Journal of Medicine

Dec 21 Roche Holding Ag

* Ocrevus demonstrated a favorable safety profile in three large phase III studies

* Primary endpoint was met in all three studies for Ocrevus

* Positive phase III results of Genentech's Investigational Medicine Ocrevus (Ocrelizumab) published in New England Journal of Medicine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

