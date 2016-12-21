版本:
BRIEF-Xoma announces up to $22 mln generated from sale of Royalty Streams

Dec 21 Xoma Corp

* Company is concentrating its investments on clinical development, with an initial focus on Xoma 358 clinical programs

* Jim Neal named CEO and joins board of directors, replacing John Varian who retires but remains a member of board of directors

* To reflect narrowed corporate focus on Xoma 358 clinical programs, company will reduce its headcount by 57 positions

* Xoma announces up to $22 million generated from sale of Royalty Streams from two license agreements to Healthcare Royalty Partners and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

