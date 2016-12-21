BRIEF-Xoma announces up to $22 mln generated from sale of Royalty Streams

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Xoma Corp
* Company is concentrating its investments on clinical development, with an initial focus on Xoma 358 clinical programs
* Jim Neal named CEO and joins board of directors, replacing John Varian who retires but remains a member of board of directors
* To reflect narrowed corporate focus on Xoma 358 clinical programs, company will reduce its headcount by 57 positions
* Xoma announces up to $22 million generated from sale of Royalty Streams from two license agreements to Healthcare Royalty Partners and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.