BRIEF-Cervus sells minority interest in Maple Farms

Dec 21 Cervus Equipment Corp -

* In short term, proceeds on sale will be utilized to reduce Cervus' borrowings

* Sold 21.449% interest in Maple Farms partnership to majority partner for gross proceeds of approximately $9.1 million

* Cervus sells minority interest in Maple Farms

