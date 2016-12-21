版本:
中国
2016年 12月 22日

BRIEF-Solegear closes second tranche of private placement

Dec 21 Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc -

* Solegear closes second tranche of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

