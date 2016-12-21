BRIEF-Sunoco LP announces amendment to its credit facilities

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Sunoco LP -
* Sunoco LP says has amended certain key items of its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and $2.0 billion term loan agreement
* Amended certain key items of term loan agreement to provide temporary covenant relief and financial flexibility over upcoming quarters
* Amendment include maximum leverage ratio to be increased to 6.75x beginning in Q4 2016 through 12/31/2017 with following step-downs thereafter
* Sunoco LP announces amendment to its credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.