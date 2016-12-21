BRIEF-Sunoco LP announces amendment to its credit facilities

Dec 21 Sunoco LP -

* Sunoco LP says has amended certain key items of its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and $2.0 billion term loan agreement

* Amended certain key items of term loan agreement to provide temporary covenant relief and financial flexibility over upcoming quarters

* Amendment include maximum leverage ratio to be increased to 6.75x beginning in Q4 2016 through 12/31/2017 with following step-downs thereafter

* Sunoco LP announces amendment to its credit facilities