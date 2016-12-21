版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Fairfax India files preliminary prospectus for US$150 mln bought deal financing of subordinate voting shares

Dec 21 Fairfax India Holdings Corp :

* Fairfax India Holdings Corp- intends to use net proceeds of offerings to acquire additional Indian investments

* Fairfax India Holdings Corp - public offering of 12.8 million subordinate voting shares at a price of us$11.75 per subordinate voting share

* Fairfax India files preliminary prospectus for US$150 million bought deal financing of subordinate voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐