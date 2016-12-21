版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid

Dec 21 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP :

* Brookfield Renewable Partners LP - authorized to repurchase up to 8.3 million units, representing approximately 5% of issued and outstanding units

* Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid

* Brookfield Renewable renews normal course issuer bid

