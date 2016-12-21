版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-Zomedica provides an update on equity financing and grants stock options

Dec 21 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Expects proceeds to be used for advancement and further development of its therapeutic pipeline among the others

* Private placement offering of up to 6.7 million shares at price of c$1.50/share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to c$10 million

* Zomedica provides an update on equity financing and grants stock options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐