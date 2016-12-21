版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar resources provides corporate update

Dec 21 Jaguar Resources Inc

* Says non-brokered private placement previously announced has been increased to raise $34 million in total equity proceeds

* Provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

