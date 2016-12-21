版本:
BRIEF-QTS increases unsecured credit facility by $300 mln to $1.2 bln

Dec 21 QTS Realty Trust Inc :

* QTS increases unsecured credit facility by $300 million to $1.2 billion and extends maturity date

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - credit facility also provides for a $300 million accordion feature to increase credit facility up to $1.5 billion

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - credit facility also provides for a $300 million accordion feature to increase credit facility up to $1.5 billion

