BRIEF-Delphi Energy Corp announces new $80 million senior secured revolving credit facility

Dec 21 Delphi Energy Corp :

* Delphi Energy Corp says ATB and Scotia have collectively committed to new credit facility

* Delphi Energy Corp says definitive credit agreements are expected to be signed before mid-January 2017

* Delphi Energy Corp announces new $80 million senior secured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

