BRIEF-Consolidated Communications secures commitments for acquisition debt financing

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- secured a new incremental term loan facility for its pending acquisition of Fairpoint Communications Inc
* Consolidated Communications - incremental term loan facility provides that co may incur in single draw aggregate principal amount of up to $935 million
* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - new facility has an interest rate of libor plus 3.00 percent and greater of a 1.00 percent libor floor
* Consolidated Communications secures commitments for acquisition debt financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.