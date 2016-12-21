BRIEF-Consolidated Communications secures commitments for acquisition debt financing

Dec 21 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc :

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc- secured a new incremental term loan facility for its pending acquisition of Fairpoint Communications Inc

* Consolidated Communications - incremental term loan facility provides that co may incur in single draw aggregate principal amount of up to $935 million

* Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc - new facility has an interest rate of libor plus 3.00 percent and greater of a 1.00 percent libor floor

* Consolidated Communications secures commitments for acquisition debt financing