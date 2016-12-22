版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 08:40 BJT

BRIEF-Meson Capital nominates 6 candidates for election to Sevcon's board

Dec 21 Meson Capital Partners LLC:

* Meson Capital Partners LLC -nominating 6 candidates for election to Sevcon's board of directors

* Meson Capital Partners, 19% shareholder, nominates highly qualified board of director candidates for Sevcon annual meeting Source text for Eikon:
