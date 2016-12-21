版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 07:31 BJT

BRIEF-Miza enterprises inc. Announces stock split

Dec 21 Miza Enterprises Inc

* Miza Enterprises Inc. announces stock split

* Company's common shares will be split on basis of three new shares for each one old share

* Record date for stock split is december 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

