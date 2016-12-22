BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Gabon

BRIEF-Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
* Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
Dec 22 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :
* Says BW Energy Gabon will pay HNR Energia $32 million in cash for interest, subject to certain adjustments.
* Says net proceeds of transaction are expected to be approximately $29.7 million
* Harvest Natural Resources - under terms of sale and purchase agreement, BW Energy Gabon will acquire HNR Energia's 100% interest in Harvest Dussafu B.V.
* Says after giving effect to transaction, Harvest would cease to have a presence in Gabon
* Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Gabon
* Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.