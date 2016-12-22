版本:
BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Gabon

Dec 22 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :

* Says BW Energy Gabon will pay HNR Energia $32 million in cash for interest, subject to certain adjustments.

* Says net proceeds of transaction are expected to be approximately $29.7 million

* Harvest Natural Resources - under terms of sale and purchase agreement, BW Energy Gabon will acquire HNR Energia's 100% interest in Harvest Dussafu B.V.

* Says after giving effect to transaction, Harvest would cease to have a presence in Gabon

Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell interests in Gabon
