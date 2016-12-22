BRIEF-Atairos to buy about 26 pct stake in Trinet from General Atlantic

Dec 22 Trinet Group Inc
* Atairos to acquire ownership stake in Trinet from General
Atlantic; Trinet welcomes new strategic investor and board
member
* Trinet Group Inc says Michael Angelakis, chairman and
chief executive officer of Atairos, will join Trinet's board of
directors
* Trinet Group Inc- Atairos will buy about $440 million
ownership stake in trinet by purchasing about 17.7 million
shares of common stock for $25.00 per share
* Trinet Group Inc says Atairos group investment represents
an approximately 26 percent ownership position in Trinet
