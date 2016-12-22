BRIEF-CIT announces early tender results for its offer to exchange its 5.000% senior unsecured notes due in May 2017

Dec 22 CIT Group Inc

* CIT announces early tender results for its offer to exchange its 5.000% senior unsecured notes due in May 2017

* CIT Group Inc says offer to exchange all of outstanding 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2017 for newly issued 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2018

* CIT Group Inc says old notes tendered prior to early deadline will be exchanged on December 23, 2016

* CIT Group Inc says exchange offer remains open and is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 6, 2017