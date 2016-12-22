BRIEF-ConAgra Brands sees FY 2017 sales down 4 to 5 percent

Dec 22 ConAgra Brands Inc

* ConAgra Brands Inc - Company is reaffirming its fiscal year 2017 outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to improve sales growth trends in second half of fiscal year

* Qtrly grocery & snacks segment net sales decreased 6% to $854 million

* Qtrly total sales $2,088.4 million, down 11.5%

* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment decreased almost 11% to $740 million

* ConAgra Brands Inc says estimates that impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange lowered sales by 5.5% in quarter

* Q2 revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ConAgra brands reports continued margin expansion and EPS growth in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.70 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 4 to 5 percent