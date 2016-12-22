BRIEF-Imex awarded Botswana contract

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Imex Systems Inc :
* Imex will be providing technology upgrade and will be implementing whole iGov digital government platform
* Awarded a new contract by government of Botswana worth us$14.56m (c$19.51m) over a 24-month period
* Imex awarded Botswana contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results