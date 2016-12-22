版本:
BRIEF-Imex awarded Botswana contract

Dec 22 Imex Systems Inc :

* Imex will be providing technology upgrade and will be implementing whole iGov digital government platform

* Awarded a new contract by government of Botswana worth us$14.56m (c$19.51m) over a 24-month period

* Imex awarded Botswana contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
