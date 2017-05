Dec 22 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Novartis will be responsible for all costs related to program

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - ligand will be eligible to receive a license fee, royalties on future net sales, and revenue from Captisol material sales

* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements for Captisol-enabled Trametinib