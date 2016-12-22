版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-ATSG appoints David Soaper president of ABX Air Inc effective Feb. 1, 2017

Dec 22 Air Transport Services Group Inc :

* Announced retirement of John Starkovich, president of ABX Air, Inc

* Appoints David Soaper, as president of ABX Air Inc effective February 1, 2017

* ATSG announces new president of airline subsidiary ABX air Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
