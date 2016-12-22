BRIEF-ATSG appoints David Soaper president of ABX Air Inc effective Feb. 1, 2017

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Air Transport Services Group Inc :
* Announced retirement of John Starkovich, president of ABX Air, Inc
* Appoints David Soaper, as president of ABX Air Inc effective February 1, 2017
* ATSG announces new president of airline subsidiary ABX air
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results