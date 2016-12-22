BRIEF-NeoGenomics sees FY 2016 GAAP loss of $0.30-$0.28/share

Dec 22 NeoGenomics Inc :

* NeoGenomics also revised its guidance for fiscal year 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244 mln to $246 mln

* For FY 2016 company now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be a loss of $0.30 - $0.28 per share

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $247.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be approximately $0.13 - $0.15 per share

* Expect only minimal increases in 2017 interest expense despite higher principal outstanding

* Have $52 mln available under revolving credit facility to pursue strategic opportunities

* NeoGenomics closes $150 mln senior credit facility

* Facility also reduces our weighted average cost of senior debt capital to roughly half previous level