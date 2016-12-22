BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon announces European Commission approval for STAHL CraneSystems acquisition

Dec 22 Columbus Mckinnon Corp

* Konecranes PLC has received approval from European Commission regarding Columbus McKinnon's acquisition of STAHL CraneSystems

* Company's acquisition of STAHL is expected to close between January 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017

* Columbus McKinnon announces European Commission approval for STAHL CraneSystems acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: