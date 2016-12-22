BRIEF-Columbus McKinnon announces European Commission approval for STAHL CraneSystems acquisition

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Columbus Mckinnon Corp
* Konecranes PLC has received approval from European Commission regarding Columbus McKinnon's acquisition of STAHL CraneSystems
* Company's acquisition of STAHL is expected to close between January 31, 2017 and April 30, 2017
* Columbus McKinnon announces European Commission approval for STAHL CraneSystems acquisition
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results