版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-Poxel SA says CFO Eric Massou resigned

Dec 22 Poxel SA -

* Poxel announces CFO departure

* Says CFO Eric Massou resigned

* Poxel SA says Poxel has identified a new CFO, and an announcement will be made during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐