BRIEF-Basic Energy Services to continue listing new shares of common stock

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Basic Energy Services Inc:
* Basic Energy Services Inc. to continue listing new shares of common stock and resume trading under ticker "BAS" following emergence from chapter 11 reorganization
* Company currently anticipates emerging from bankruptcy on December 23, 2016
* Assuming emergence on effective date of December 23,trading in new common shares is expected to commence on December 27, 2016
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results