BRIEF-Wajax Corp Says Darren Yaworsky appointed CFO

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Wajax Corp
* Wajax announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer
* Wajax Corp Says Darren Yaworsky appointed CFO
* Wajax Corp says Yaworsky succeeds John Hamilton as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results