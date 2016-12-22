版本:
BRIEF-Wajax Corp Says Darren Yaworsky appointed CFO

Dec 22 Wajax Corp

* Wajax announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer

* Wajax Corp Says Darren Yaworsky appointed CFO

* Wajax Corp says Yaworsky succeeds John Hamilton as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
