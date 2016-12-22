BRIEF-Ifabric Corp reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.001

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Ifabric Corp:
* Ifabric Corp. reports record fourth quarter revenue and financial results for its 2016 financial year ended September 30th, 2016
* Ifabric corp says "will see reasonable sales growth in our apparel division in 2017 and significant growth in 2018 and beyond"
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.001
* Ifabric corp qtrly revenues of $4.2 million compared to $3.1 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results