BRIEF-Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas

Dec 22 Southern Co -

* Southern Company subsidiary acquires two wind projects in Texas

* Southern - Acquisition of 174-megawatt (MW) Salt Fork wind facility and 126-MW Tyler Bluff wind facility from EDF renewable energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
