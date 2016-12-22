版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 03:50 BJT

BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement

Dec 22 Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016

* Press release - frontier communications continues negotiations with sinclair broadcast group to renew carriage agreement that provides content to approximately 3 percent of video subscribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
