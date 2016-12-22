BRIEF-Frontier Communications says continues negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast to renew carriage agreement

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016
Frontier communications corp says carriage agreement is scheduled to expire on dec. 31, 2016

Frontier communications continues negotiations with sinclair broadcast group to renew carriage agreement that provides content to approximately 3 percent of video subscribers
BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results