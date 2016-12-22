版本:
BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands

Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CAPREIT to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands

* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- deal for total purchase price of EUR64.9 million

* CAPREIT- Intends to repay portion of euro financing with new EUR40.7 million seven-year libor loan with an all in interest rate of approximately 2.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
