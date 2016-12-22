BRIEF-Capreit to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust :
* CAPREIT to acquire apartment portfolio in the Netherlands
* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- deal for total purchase price of EUR64.9 million
* CAPREIT- Intends to repay portion of euro financing with new EUR40.7 million seven-year libor loan with an all in interest rate of approximately 2.0%
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results