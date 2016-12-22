BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment Corp names Michael Zugay CEO

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp- changes will be effective January 1, 2017
* Says Michael Zugay appointed CEO
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp says James Keenan, global head of fundamental credit at Blackrock, has been appointed as new chairman of board
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation appoints new chief executive officer and new chairman of the board
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders