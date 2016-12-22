版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment Corp names Michael Zugay CEO

Dec 22 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp- changes will be effective January 1, 2017

* Says Michael Zugay appointed CEO

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp says James Keenan, global head of fundamental credit at Blackrock, has been appointed as new chairman of board

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation appoints new chief executive officer and new chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐