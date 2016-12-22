BRIEF-Blackrock Capital Investment Corp names Michael Zugay CEO

Dec 22 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp- changes will be effective January 1, 2017

* Says Michael Zugay appointed CEO

* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp says James Keenan, global head of fundamental credit at Blackrock, has been appointed as new chairman of board

