BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 6.5% senior notes

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy Corp- redemption price for notes is equal to sum of outstanding principal amount thereof and make-whole amount
* Chesapeake Energy Corp - redemption price for each $1,000 principal amount of notes is $1,056.88, including accrued and unpaid interest
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 6.5 pct senior notes due 2017
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results