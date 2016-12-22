版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:19 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 6.5% senior notes

Dec 22 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake Energy Corp- redemption price for notes is equal to sum of outstanding principal amount thereof and make-whole amount

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - redemption price for each $1,000 principal amount of notes is $1,056.88, including accrued and unpaid interest

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 6.5 pct senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐