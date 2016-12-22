版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Easterly Acquisition Corp. reports intent to adjourn special meeting of stockholders

Dec 22 Easterly Acquisition Corp :

* Easterly Acquisition Corp- Easterly intends to reconvene special meeting at 10:00 a.m., eastern time, on December 30, 2016

* Easterly Acquisition Corp. announces intent to adjourn special meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐