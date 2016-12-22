版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors

Dec 22 Qorvo Inc :

* Qorvo appoints Sue Spradley to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
