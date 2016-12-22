版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Innophos enters into expanded $450 mln senior secured bank credit facility

Dec 22 Innophos Holdings Inc

* Innophos enters into expanded $450 million senior secured bank credit facility

* Innophos Holdings has entered into a new senior secured credit facility with group of bank lenders, increasing borrowing capacity by $125 million to $450 million

* Innophos holdings says $450 million revolving credit line with a letter of credit subfacility of up to $20 million

* Innophos holdings says credit facility effectively replaces senior credit facility entered into on December 21, 2012, as subsequently amended

* Innophos enters into expanded $450 million senior secured bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐