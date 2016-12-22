BRIEF-Innophos enters into expanded $450 mln senior secured bank credit facility

BRIEF-Touchstone Exploration to raise about $2.552 mln through private placement
* Announces that it is proposing to raise approximately $2.552 million through a private placement
Dec 22 Innophos Holdings Inc
* Innophos enters into expanded $450 million senior secured bank credit facility
* Innophos Holdings has entered into a new senior secured credit facility with group of bank lenders, increasing borrowing capacity by $125 million to $450 million
* Innophos holdings says $450 million revolving credit line with a letter of credit subfacility of up to $20 million
* Innophos holdings says credit facility effectively replaces senior credit facility entered into on December 21, 2012, as subsequently amended
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end results