公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Claren energy closes final tranche of private placement

Dec 22 Claren Energy Corp :

* Claren energy closes final tranche of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
