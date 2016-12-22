版本:
BRIEF-Progenics Pharma says 190 of 450 patients enrolled in phase 3 SPECT/CT imaging agent trial

Dec 22 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc says approximately 190 of a planned 450 patients have been enrolled in trial to date

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces independent committee's positive recommendation for continuation of phase 3 clinical trial of SPECT/CT imaging agent 1404

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces independent committee's positive recommendation for continuation of phase 3 clinical trial of SPECT/CT imaging agent 1404 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
