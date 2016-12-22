BRIEF-Cintas Q2 revenue $1.3 billion

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Cintas Corp :
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $5.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cintas Corporation announces fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.57 to $4.65 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.13 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $5.18 billion to $5.225 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders