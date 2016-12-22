BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital signs letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct interest in Impact Communications

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Founders Advantage Capital Corp :
* Founders Advantage Capital -entered into a letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct majority interest in impact communications a cash purchase price of $12.0 million
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp says impact will have a combined board of directors consisting of Keith Kostek and two nominees of corporation
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp says corporation intends to fund transaction primarily through available borrowings under its existing credit facility
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp. announces third acquisition - signs letter of intent to acquire a 52 pct interest in Impact Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders