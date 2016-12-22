BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals says positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation

BRIEF-Emerald Expositions Events says unit of co amended and restated senior secured credit facilities
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
Dec 22 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c)
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - plecanatide is under review by food and drug administration (fda) for treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals - most common adverse event was diarrhea which occurred in 5.4 pct of patients in 3 mg and 4.3% of patients in 6 mg dose groups
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - overall responder endpoint is current regulatory endpoint required for U.S. approval in ibs-c
* Preliminary analysis of data indicates that both plecanatide 3 mg and 6 mg doses met study's primary endpoint
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals- pending approval in cic indication,plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data for plecanatide in ibs-c in q1 2017
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc - prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date for plecanatide is January 29, 2017
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals says it plans to present further clinical data from both trials at an appropriate scientific meeting next year
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces positive results in second phase 3 trial of plecanatide in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (ibs-c) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Rexford Industrial acquires industrial park for $141.2 million; sells project for $40.1 million
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc CEO Richard Stockinger issues letter to shareholders