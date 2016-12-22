版本:
2016年 12月 23日

BRIEF-Hal Jones, CFO of Graham Holdings Company, to retire and Wallace Cooney named to succeed

Dec 22 Graham Holdings Co

* Hal Jones, CFO has announced to retire from company effective March 31, 2017

* Hal Jones, chief financial officer of Graham Holdings Company, to retire; Wallace Cooney named to succeed jones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
